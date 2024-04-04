Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,954. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,947 shares of company stock worth $9,585,217 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

