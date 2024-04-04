Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,386 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5,750.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.76. 633,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

