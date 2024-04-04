Trust Point Inc. Takes $1 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $580.01. The company had a trading volume of 280,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.