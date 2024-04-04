Trust Point Inc. Takes $936,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,614. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

