Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,983,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,353,609. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.06 and its 200 day moving average is $402.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

