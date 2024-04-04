Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,869 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $202,433,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $323.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.92.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

