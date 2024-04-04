Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine
BlackLine Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 264,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,373. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.20, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackLine Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.