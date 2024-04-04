Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,670 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at $110,849,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kadant by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $312.27. 13,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,151. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

