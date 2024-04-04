Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 30,987 shares.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

