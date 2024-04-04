Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $30.32. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 35,398 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

