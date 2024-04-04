Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $44.58

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $46.23. Merus shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 24,734 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.