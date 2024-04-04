HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $56.40

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.40, but opened at $58.56. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 910,312 shares trading hands.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

