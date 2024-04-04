HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $56.40

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.40, but opened at $58.56. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 910,312 shares trading hands.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
