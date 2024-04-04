Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $18.99. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 94,907 shares.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The stock has a market cap of $955.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

