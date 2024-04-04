iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.32

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 30301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

