Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.43. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 97,379 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
