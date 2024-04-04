Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.43. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 97,379 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.