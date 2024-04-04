PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $190.28 million and $12.57 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 190,435,796 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 190,435,796.12. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99853075 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $12,510,264.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

