Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.82. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 17,227,682 shares traded.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 260.03, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

