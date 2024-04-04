MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $22.91. MaxLinear shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 254,719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MaxLinear by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.