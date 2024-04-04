Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.06

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.06 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 10670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

