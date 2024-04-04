Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 212069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,558 shares of company stock worth $1,563,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

