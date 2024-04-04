UBS Group Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $152.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 337,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,587. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

