UBS Group Boosts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $5.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Shares of KOD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 302,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,432. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,832 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.