HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 348.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 265,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,436. The company has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.84. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

