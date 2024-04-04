Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $100.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,241. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.