Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $3.90

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.90 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Shares of PL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 661,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,678. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

