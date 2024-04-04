Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,343 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

TSM opened at $141.96 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $736.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

