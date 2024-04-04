Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 188,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,684. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
