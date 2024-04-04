Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

PTVE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 145,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,418. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

