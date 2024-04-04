Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.41. 307,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,650. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

