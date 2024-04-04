Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,212. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,091,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

