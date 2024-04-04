iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.51

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 38141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after buying an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 420,759 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

