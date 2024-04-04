TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $450.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $446.11, with a volume of 3616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,147,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $87,451,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

