AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.44

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.44 and last traded at $88.42, with a volume of 97174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

