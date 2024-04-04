Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

