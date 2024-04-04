iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $252,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.47. The company has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

