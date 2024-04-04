UMB Bank n.a. Has $77.92 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $77,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.31 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $351.27 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $737.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

