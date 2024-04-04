Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $776.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $351.27 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $745.17 and a 200 day moving average of $643.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

