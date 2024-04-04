SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Insider Purchases A$30,213.38 in Stock

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Wilson acquired 38,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,213.38 ($19,619.07).

Kerry Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kerry Wilson bought 49,699 shares of SRG Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,759.20 ($25,817.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SRG Global’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

