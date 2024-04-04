Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

