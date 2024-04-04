NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

