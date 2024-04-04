Insider Selling: Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Insider Sells 240,000 Shares of Stock

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) insider Trent Peterson sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.65), for a total value of A$608,880.00 ($395,376.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.53.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 7th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Adairs’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings, furniture, and decoration products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom and laundry products, consisting of towels, bath mats and runners, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products, as well as beach and kids beach towels; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, outdoor, and kids furniture; home and outdoor comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, outdoor, storage, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, christmas, and nursery; as well as gifting products and kid collection.

