Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Increased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,840. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

