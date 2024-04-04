Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Acquires A$64,861.78 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Rynenberg purchased 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.78 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,861.78 ($42,118.04).

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

