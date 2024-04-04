Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $52,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWF opened at $337.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

