U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $731,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.28. 514,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.