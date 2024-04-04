LVZ Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 540,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,519. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

