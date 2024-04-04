Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 225,459 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1,662.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

