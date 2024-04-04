U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of DQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 452,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,462. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

