U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $181,321,000 after purchasing an additional 420,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $159,105,000 after purchasing an additional 649,904 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,412,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,526 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,328 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

BTU traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,104. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,951. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

