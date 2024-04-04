13,000 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 154,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,381. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.